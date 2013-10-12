Man dies after being struck by car in Airdrie High Street

A 37-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in a North Lanarkshire town centre.

The incident occurred at about 10:35 on Saturday, while he was working in Airdrie High Street.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Monklands District Hospital, where he later died.

Police Scotland said the driver of the car was "extremely distressed" and received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and is working closely with the police.