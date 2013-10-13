Worker hit by car in Airdrie named as Denis McBride
Police have named a man who died after being struck by a car in Airdrie town centre.
Denis McBride, 37, of Stanmore Road, Glasgow, was working in Airdrie High Street when the incident occurred on Saturday morning.
Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Monklands District Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
A report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.