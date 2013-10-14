Scots quad biker Connor Smith killed in Italy crash

Tributes have been paid to a Scottish champion quad biker who died during a competition in Italy at the weekend.

Connor Smith, 19, from Arran, is reported to have been killed at the European Quad of Nations championships.

It is understood he fell from his quad and was struck by competitors.

A statement on the Quad Racing Scotland website described Connor as a "huge inspiration to quad riders young and old, in Scotland and beyond".

It went on: "He achieved so much in his short life, and had so much still to give. Our thoughts and sympathies go to Bill, Jackie, family and friends."