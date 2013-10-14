OAP assaulted and robbed in Wishaw home

A 76-year-old man has been assaulted and robbed by two men in his home in North Lanarkshire.

The pensioner answered the door of his house in Dougan Drive, Wishaw, at about 1100 on Monday and was pushed into the property by the two men, causing him to fall over.

The victim was then threatened and held down by one of the men who forced him to say where his valuables were.

The men got away with a four-figure sum of money and some jewellery.

'Truly despicable'

The pensioner received treatment at the scene from the ambulance service.

Police said he was extremely shaken by the incident.

The two suspects were described as white, 6ft tall, and of medium build. They were both wearing dark hooded jackets.

Det Con Stuart Wright said: "People who target elderly members of the public in their own homes are truly despicable. These two men must be caught as soon as possible.

"Dougan Drive is next to Bonkle Road in Wishaw, and it is always very busy. I would urge anyone who was in or near that area around 11am, who may have witnessed something suspicious, or who may have seen these two men to come forward to police as a matter of urgency."