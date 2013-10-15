Woman raped in Lochgilphead after being dragged into bushes

A woman has been raped after being dragged into bushes while walking in a lane in Lochgilphead, Argyll.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was walking in the lane behind Manse Brae near where it meets Thistle Way when she was grabbed from behind by a man.

The attack happened at about 00:45 on Sunday.

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top and blue jeans.

Police said the was extremely upset and shaken over the incident but did not need hospital treatment.

'Rare occurrence'

Det Insp Kate Jamieson, of the National Rape Task Force, said: "The young woman is traumatised by what has happened and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or surrounding areas, who may have noticed anything unusual or suspicious to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Additionally, if anyone recognises the description of the suspect, or has any information regarding him please come forward."

She added: "This type of incident is a rare occurrence in Lochgilphead and I want to reassure the local community that we are absolutely committed to identifying and arresting the man responsible for this attack.

"Significant resources are being used to support this investigation, and local people can be assured of an increased police presence in the area."