Woman targeted in Glasgow Alexandra Parade robbery

A woman has been robbed of a four-figure sum in a street robbery.

Police said she was walking on Alexandra Parade in Glasgow, close to William Hill bookmakers, carrying the cash in a plastic bag.

The attack took place at about 13:55 on Monday 14 October. Two men thought to have been involved ran off towards Armadale Street.

The victim is reported to have been not physically injured in the incident but "very distressed" by what happened.

The first suspect was described as white, slim, about 25 years of age, wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up. He was wearing black trainers and black gloves.

The other suspect was described as white, about 25, slim and wearing a navy blue tracksuit. He was wearing pink gloves.

Det Con Gary Cassidy said: "This is a very busy area and there would have been a lot of people around at that time of the day.

"It's possible these men were hanging around the area prior to, or following the crime, perhaps you noticed the man wearing pink gloves - if you saw anything suspicious, then please do get in touch with us, your information could be vital to our investigation."

Witnesses can contact police using the non-emergency 101 number, or pass on information through Crimestoppers.