Minibus driver dies following A83 crash at Kennacraig

A 62-year-old minibus driver man has died following a crash in Argyll.

Police said the accident, which happened at 07:10 on the A83 at Kennacraig, involved the northbound minibus and a southbound Mitsibushi 4x4.

All 10 minibus passengers were taken to hospital. Two have since been transferred to other hospitals.

The 21-year-old Mitsibushi driver was released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Police said the minibus driver died at the scene.

Six of the minibus passengers were taken to Mid Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead. One was later transferred to the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow and another to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Four others are being treated at Campbeltown Hospital.

The A83 was closed for specialists to carry out investigations. The road reopened at 16:50.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.