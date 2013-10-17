Man charged with approaching children in Newmilns
A man has been charged with trying to lure children off the street and threatening to strip-search a boy.
Alan Gallagher, 23, allegedly approached two girls aged nine and 10, placed a puppy in their arms and asked them to go to his house.
Mr Gallagher denies two charges of breach of the peace, one of them sexually-aggravated.
He was freed on bail at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court and faces trial at a later date.
Mr Gallagher also faces a charge of approaching primary school children, claiming he was a policeman with a drugs-sniffer dog, and telling an 11-year-old boy he had been taking drugs and would have to strip-search him.
The offences were alleged to have taken place in Newmilns, Ayrshire, between March and June this year.