Clydebank mother Karen McCarthy jailed for storing drugs

A mother-of-five who admitted storing drugs in her home to help her teenage son, after he was threatened in prison, has been jailed.

The drugs were uncovered during a raid at Karen McCarthy's home in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on 1 November last year.

Amphetamine and a class A drug similar to a substance known as STP were found, with a street value totalling £92,500.

The 45-year-old was jailed for 18 months at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The judge heard how police had obtained a warrant to search McCarthy's home in Mountblow, after a tip-off.

Safe house

The search uncovered bags and plastic containers of white paste and white powder among the family foodstuffs in the kitchen freezer.

McCarthy, who pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drugs, had worked with a voluntary group trying to help people beat addiction.

Judge Lord Burns said: "I appreciate you did not know exactly what it was."

He added: "There is a strong public interest in dealing with people who join in the chain of supply, as you did, by providing a safe house."