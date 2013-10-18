Dead A83 minibus driver named as Andrew Rennie from Campbeltown

A minibus driver who died following a crash in Argyll has been identified by police as Andrew Rennie, from Campbeltown in Argyll.

The vehicle being driven by 62-year-old Mr Rennie was involved in collision with a Mitsibushi 4x4 on the A83 at Kennacraig on Thursday morning.

All 10 minibus passengers were taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old driver of the Mitsibushi was released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Police said Mr Rennie died at the scene of the crash, which happened at 07:10 on Thursday. The road was closed until 16:50.

Six of the minibus passengers were taken to Mid Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead. One was later transferred to the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow and another to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Four others were treated at Campbeltown Hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.