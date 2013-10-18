Man trapped by runaway car in Beith dies

A 75-year-old man has died almost two months after being injured when a runaway car rolled down a hill and pinned him to the front of a house.

The man was walking in the Townhead area of Beith, in North Ayrshire, on 25 August when he was dragged into a garden by the car.

It is understood the vehicle had been parked at the top of a slope without its handbrake on.

Police Scotland confirmed the injured man had died on Thursday.

Rescue crews from Beith and Kilbirnie had used high pressure airbags to lift the vehicle and remove the injured man.

The 30-minute operation involved removing concrete steps at the front door of the home to allow them access.

The man had been taken to Glasgow's Southern General Hospital with severe head and chest injuries.