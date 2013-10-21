Glasgow's Burrell Collection marks 30 years since opening

Image caption The Burrell Collection is set to go on tour during the revamp from 2016 to 2020

Glasgow's Burrell Collection has been celebrating its 30th birthday.

The museum in Pollok Park, on the south side of the city, was opened by the Queen in 1983.

Up until then the collection, gifted to the city by shipping magnate William Burrell in 1944, had been housed in boxes and storerooms.

Glasgow City Council is currently seeking to change the ban on lending items from the museum - a restriction which William Burrell himself imposed.

The collection, which includes medieval, Chinese, French and Islamic art, attracts more than 200,000 visitors every year.

It was housed in a purpose-built museum in Pollok Park after a competition was held to design a home for the items.

Barry Gasson, John Meunier and Brit Anderson created the Category A-listed building, which was completed in 1983.

Extra space

William Burrell gifted the collection to the city on the condition the art was never loaned.

Now Glasgow City Council has introduced a Private Bill at the Scottish Parliament seeking to relax the terms of the bequest.

It is part of plans to close the museum for four years in 2016 for a major refurbishment.

This would allow the creation of extra gallery space, allowing more items to be displayed.

During the closure period, the council wants to be able to lend works from the collection within the UK and overseas.

Family fun days were held at the museum of over the weekend as part of celebrations to mark 30 years since its opening.