Glasgow teacher Peter McGinniss jailed for grooming boy

Image caption Peter McGinniss claimed his behaviour towards the boy was "appropriate"

A Glasgow teacher has been jailed for two years after being convicted of sexually grooming a 13-year-old boy.

Peter McGinniss, 48, befriended the boy and his family after meeting him at the school where he taught.

He took them on trips during the school holidays and took the boy on overnight stays to a hotel and a log cabin.

McGinniss was found guilty of sexually grooming the boy between June 2009 and March 2010. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

'Careful manipulation'

Jailing him at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Sheriff John McCormick said McGinniss was a teacher who "inveigled" himself in to the family of the boy and said it "was achieved with careful manipulation".

During the trial, the court heard that McGinniss, an English teacher from Glasgow, had offered the boy extra help with his school work in June 2009.

McGinniss went on to invite him to his home, where he spent time alone with him.

He took the boy and his family on trips during the school holidays. He also took the boy on overnight stays to a hotel and a log cabin, and bought him gifts.

The teenager said that he would go to McGinniss' home where they would drink alcohol, and that he went away overnight with him on two occasions and shared a room with the teacher.

Shared room

McGinniss had denied the charge and claimed he was a "friend of the family" and was not spending time with them as the boy's teacher.

Procurator fiscal depute Cassie Scott had asked McGinniss: "Do you find it appropriate to take one of your pupils away for the night to a log cabin?"

He said: "In the circumstances at the time I found it appropriate."

He also confirmed he took the teenager to a hotel for a night and shared a room with him on one occasion.

The court heard that in March 2010 the boy told a family member what had been going on and the matter was reported to the authorities.