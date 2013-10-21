Man dies in two car crash on A85 at Dalmally in Argyll

A 44-year-old man has died following a crash involving two cars in Argyll.

The man was a passenger in a Daewoo car which collided with a Mercedes on the A85, near its junction with the A819 at Dalmally, at 17:35 on Sunday.

He died at the scene. The female driver of the Daewoo and a man and woman who were in the Mercedes were detained overnight in hospital for observation.

The road was closed for 11 hours while the crash was investigated. Police have appealed for witnesses.