Robert Wylie and Kenneth Hanton admit Bombay Mix drug charge

Two men who were caught with £204,000 of diazepam tablets stuffed inside boxes of Bombay Mix have pleaded guilty to drugs charges.

Robert Wylie, 53, and Kenneth Hanton, 50, were arrested after a police raid in Cowcaddens, Glasgow, in June.

Boxes of the Indian snack were found in the boots of their vehicles with packs of the Class C pills hidden inside.

At the High Court in Glasgow, both men were remanded in custody and sentence was deferred until next month.

Previous convictions

Wylie and Hanton admitted being concerned in the supply of diazepam during their court appearance.

It emerged Wylie already had previous convictions for drug and violence offences.

Wylie also faced allegations that he was concerned in the supply cocaine and heroin at addresses in Milton, Glasgow.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to those charges.