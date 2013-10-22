Three men stabbed by two others in Glasgow street fight

An attack on three men who were stabbed during a fight in Glasgow's east end is being treated as attempted murder.

The men were outside a close in Old Shettleston Road when they argued with two other men trying to access another close at 00:10 on Saturday.

The two men crossed the road and stabbed all three before running off.

The victims, two aged 28 and one aged 27, were taken to hospital. One was later released. The other two remain in serious but stable conditions.

Police said the three victims were all taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary suffering from serious stab wounds.

Serious injuries

One of the 28-year-old men suffered a collapsed lung and is still detained in hospital.

The other 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his groin and back and has since been released.

The men had been outside in a close for a smoke when for whatever reason they became involved in a shouting match with two men across the road which resulted in all three being viciously stabbed Det Sgt Ross Jamieson, Police Scotland

The 27-year-old man sustained stabs wounds to his abdomen and arm and is still detained in hospital.

The two men were carried out the attack were last seen running off west on Old Shettleston Road.

Both of the suspects are described as white, Scottish, and aged between 18 and 25 years old.

One of the men is described as about 5ft 11in, with broad shoulders.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a blue hooded top with the hood up, and black tracksuit bottoms.

The other suspect is described as about 5ft 8in tall and of medium build. He was wearing black clothing.

Det Sgt Ross Jamieson, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a very nasty attack.

"The men had been outside in a close for a smoke when for whatever reason they became involved in a shouting match with two men across the road which resulted in all three being viciously stabbed.

"Although it happened in the early hours of the morning, this is a busy road and surrounded by flats and it is quite possible that someone saw or heard this attack take place."

Det Sgt Jamieson asked anyone with information to contact police.