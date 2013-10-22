Campbeltown town hall revamp awarded £1m lottery cash

Image caption The cash will be spent transforming the hall into a community hub to be opened in 2015

A lottery grant of £1m has been awarded to a project to restore the historic town hall in Campbeltown, Argyll.

South Kintyre Development Trust said the Big Lottery Fund cash would help bring the hall back into public use as a community hub.

It expects construction work to begin next spring. The hall should reopen in the summer of 2015.

The 18th Century white building, which has a large clock tower, housed regular council meetings until the 1970s.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We will use the funds to transform the building into a fully accessible, comfortable community hub that is fit for the 21st Century.

"At the heart of the building will be a one-stop-shop providing a range of advice, information and support from the trust's partner organisations.

"There will be office space and hot desks for business use and the main hall will also be available for conference and social events including coffee mornings, parties, weddings and exhibitions."