Bacon sandwich row sex attacker Gerrard Carr jailed

A man has been jailed for five years after being convicted of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman he claimed spat on his bacon sandwich.

Gerrard Carr, 36, attacked the woman at the first-floor flat in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, on 1 March.

The victim escaped from a window after being indecently assaulted, punched, kicked and hit with a baseball bat.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Carr was told he would remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

The 36-year-old, who denied the sexual element of the charge, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

'Serious assault'

Jailing him, judge Lady Scott told Carr: "You have been convicted of a serious assault to severe injury and to the danger of life.

"In a rage you struck your victim with a baseball bat repeatedly then chased her upstairs and subjected her to a sexual assault.

"You will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely."

I was angry - by that time my temper had just broken. I felt hurt because she had spat in my sandwiches Gerrard Carr

Carr's trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard how he attacked the woman amid claims she spat on his bacon sandwich.

He grabbed a baseball bat and repeatedly struck her before punching and kicking his victim.

He also flicked a cigarette on her, molested her, and pulled her bra, breaking a strap.

The jury heard she was in "excruciating pain" and thought her leg had snapped.

She was left "so scared" she escaped from a first-storey window to get away from Carr.

He gave evidence during the trial and told the jury that he "regretted" what happened.

He insisted that when he first picked up the bat, he had just wanted the woman to leave the house.

Victim unrecognisable

Prosecutor David Young QC asked: "Why hit her?" Carr replied: "I was angry - by that time my temper had just broken. I felt hurt because she had spat in my sandwiches.

"I hit her with the baseball bat, but it was a reaction. I thought that I was entitled to ask her to leave.

"The attack only happened over a matter of seconds. If I had time to process my thoughts, I would not have hit her with the bat."

The court heard the victim tried to get out after being struck and that there was later so much blood, the woman was virtually unrecognisable.

She was said to have fled upstairs and was left "cowering" in fear.

Mr Young put to Carr that he "pursued" her to "carry on the attack".

But, Carr replied: "No, it was just to ask her why she had spat in my pieces."