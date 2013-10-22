Man in CCTV images sought after Alexandria job centre fire

Image caption Police are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with inquiries into a fire at a job centre in West Dunbartonshire.

The fire broke out at 04:00 on Friday at the Job Centre Plus in Bank Street, Alexandria.

Windows were smashed and an attempt was made to set fire to the inside of the premises, police said.

The man seen in the CCTV footage was pushing a bike and had a plastic bag covering his head.

He was wearing a distinctive knee-length light camouflage jacket, with a black leather jacket underneath and light trousers.

The bike was a man's mountain bike with a distinguishable white basket on the front.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Detectives at Alexandria police office are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, perhaps from his clothing or the bike."