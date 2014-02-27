A man who tried to rob a bookmakers in Glasgow while armed with a cucumber has been jailed for 40 months.

Gary Rough brandished the vegetable, which was covered in a sock, at a female worker at the Ladbrokes shop in Shettleston and demanded cash.

Shortly after she refused, the 28-year-old was pinned to the ground by an off-duty police officer and arrested.

Rough was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow after admitting a charge of assault with intent to rob.

The court heard that the bookmakers was busy when Rough carried out the raid.

Cylindrical object

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said Rough was armed with a "long cylindrical object covered in a black sock" when he went to the counter for cash.

Worker Andrea McIntosh thought it may be a gun - but refused to give him money.

The court heard Det Sgt Drew White also happened to be in the betting shop and heard the commotion.

CCTV showed Mr White knocking him to the ground with one blow.

The black sock was then taken off the "weapon" revealing it to be a cucumber.

Rough initially told police it was "a joke" adding: "It was a dare... Am I getting the jail for this?"

He later added: "I think it was quite stupid - I am not a robber. It was a laugh that went too far."

Tony Graham, defending, said Rough was a £500-a-week plumber who "could give no explanation" why he tried to rob the bookmakers.

Mr Graham added: "He is a man who had no outstanding issues that would need him to seek financial gain from a robbery.

"While he was aware that it was a vegetable in a sock, he is also aware it may have appeared different to others."