Image caption The disturbance in Conisborough Road happened in the early hours of Saturday

A man in his late 20s has died following a disturbance in a house in the north east of Glasgow, police have said.

The incident happened at about 01.45 in Conisborough Road in the Easterhouse area of the city.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place but Police Scotland are treating the man's death as suspicious.

It is understood the force is following a definite line of inquiry.