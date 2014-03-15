Man dies after 'disturbance' in Easterhouse
- 15 March 2014
A man in his late 20s has died following a disturbance in a house in the north east of Glasgow, police have said.
The incident happened at about 01.45 in Conisborough Road in the Easterhouse area of the city.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place but Police Scotland are treating the man's death as suspicious.
It is understood the force is following a definite line of inquiry.