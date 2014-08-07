Glasgow & West Scotland

Man reported over racist incident on Glasgow bus

  • 7 August 2014

A 36-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal over a racist incident on board a bus in Glasgow.

On Wednesday police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to following the incident.

The man was travelling on the No3 bus from Kingsland Road, Cardonald, to Govan bus station on Wednesday 14 May at the time.

