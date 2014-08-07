Man reported over racist incident on Glasgow bus
- 7 August 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 36-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal over a racist incident on board a bus in Glasgow.
On Wednesday police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to following the incident.
The man was travelling on the No3 bus from Kingsland Road, Cardonald, to Govan bus station on Wednesday 14 May at the time.