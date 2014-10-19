Image copyright Other

Police investigating a serious assault in Glasgow in May have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

The move follows an attack on a 35-year-old man near the Asda store in Gorstan Street, Summerston, at about 09:05 on 15 May.

The suspect made off in the direction of Arrochar Street towards Invershiel Road.

The man in the image was described as white, about 5ft 10in tall and slim.

At the time, he was wearing dark trousers, dark shoes and a dark hooded top with yellow stripes on the arms.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact police.