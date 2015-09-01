EBT beneficiaries

Rangers

Name Profile Amount Side letter evidence seen by BBC? Name Profile Amount Side letter evidence seen by BBC?

Alan Hutton Hutton made his debut in 2002 and featured in 94 Rangers games, before a £9m move to Spurs. £364,000 No Alex McLeish McLeish managed Rangers from 2001-06. He won seven major honours at the club. £1.7m Yes

Alex Rae Midfielder who arrived at Ibrox in 2004 and spent two years there. He played 34 games and scored once. £569,000 Yes Andrei Kanchelskis Russian winger arrived from Fiorentina in 1998 for £5.5m. Moved four years later to Southampton. £145,000 No

Andrew Dickson Head of football administration at Rangers since 2003. Previously financial controller at Ibrox club. £33,000 No Arthur Numan Dutch full-back arrived at Rangers from PSV Eindhoven in 1998 for £4.5m. Played 118 times. £510,000 Yes

Barry Ferguson Former youth player who became Rangers captain. Played at Ibrox from 1996-2003 and 2005-2009. £2.5m Yes Bert Konterman Dutch defender signed by Dick Advocaat for £4.5m in 2000. Played 79 matches for Rangers. £300,000 No

Bert Van Lingen Bert Van Lingen was Rangers assistant manager under Dick Advocaat from 1998 to 2002. £65,000 No Billy Dodds Scotland international arrived in a £1.5m deal from Dundee United. Scored 21 goals in four years. £190,000 No

Bob Malcolm Central defender started his career with Rangers in 1997. Played 88 games. Left for Derby County in 2006. £125,000 No Campbell Ogilvie At club from 1978 to 2005 as general secretary and later a director. Now president of the SFA. £95,000 No

Carlos Cuellar Spanish centre-half arrived from Osasuna in deal worth £2.37m in 2007. Moved to Aston Villa in 2008. £448,255 Yes Chris Burke Started career at Rangers, playing 96 games from 2002-2009. Left for Cardiff City. Now with Birmingham City. £55,000 No

Christian Nerlinger German midfielder signed from Borrusia Dortmund in 2001 and left in 2004. Now has role at Bayern Munich. £1.8m Yes Claudio Caniggia Argentinian World Cup finalist signed from Dundee for £1m in 2001. He played 50 times for Rangers. £1m No

Craig Moore Australian centre-half played more than 90 games from 1994-1998. Returned in 1999 and stayed until 2005. £1.1m Yes Dado Prso Croatian striker was free transfer in 2004. Scored 50 goals in 108 games. £1.9m Yes

Dan Eggen Norwegian central defender signed in 2003 from Spanish club Alaves. Did not appear for the first team. £68,000 Yes Sir David MurrayOwned club Ownership period from 1988-2011 saw club win 15 titles and 26 cups. Sold shares to Craig Whyte for £1. £6.3m No

Dick Advocaat Rangers manager from 1998-2002. Spent almost £74m to win five trophies, including two titles. £1.5m No Douglas Odam Finance director for 15 years. Left club in 2003 to take up a role within Sir David Murray's business empire. £119,000 No

Egil Ostenstad Norwegian forward signed from Blackburn on free transfer in 2003. Played only 11 matches for the Ibrox club .£370,000 Yes Fernando Ricksen Dutch right-back signed in 2000 from AZ Alkmaar for £3.75m. Scored 13 times in 182 games. Left in 2006. £684,225 Yes

Federico Nieto Argentinian striker joined on loan deal in 2005 from Almagro. Scored once in three matches played. £24,500 No Gavin Rae Midfielder joined Rangers from Dundee in 2004 for a fee of £250,000. Transferred to Cardiff in 2007. £376,000 Yes

George Adams Ex-player was head of youth development between 2003-2005. Now director of football at Ross County. £30,000 No Graeme Souness Player/manager of Rangers from 1986-1991. Went on to manage Liverpool, Newcastle and Blackburn. £30,000 No

Gregory Vignal French defender joined on loan from Liverpool in 2004 and played 43 times. Joined Portsmouth in 2005. £173,000 Yes Ian McGuinness Ibrox club doctor was sacked after Paul Le Guen left. Moved on to Newcastle United and then joined Aston Villa. £25,400 Yes

Ian Murray Midfielder was free transfer from Hibernian in 2006. Played 43 games. Joined Norwich City in 2007. £95,000 No Jan Wouters Former Dutch midfielder joined as a coach under Dick Advocaat, then Alex McLeish. Left in 2006. £285,000 Yes

Jean-Alain Boumsong French centre-half joined in 2004 on free transfer. Signed for Newcastle in £8m deal after just 18 games. £630,000 Yes Jerome Bonnissel French left-back who arrived in 2003 from Bordeaux. Played three games before joining Fulham. £48,000 Yes

Jesper Christiansen Danish goalkeeper signed in 2000 as injury cover.Played just three times for Rangers and left in 2004. £320,000 No Joel Le Hir Paul Le Guen appointed physiotherapist from 2006-2007. Now with Le Guen at Oman national team. £28,275 Yes

John Greig Played for club from 1961-1978. Went on to manage Rangers from 1978-83. Later became a director. £40,000 No John McClelland Appointed a director in 2000. Was chairman from 2002-2004. Resigned as non-executive director last year. £225,000 No

Julien Rodriguez French centre-half signed from Monaco in 2005 for £1m. Played 34 matches then left for Marseille in 2007. £638,000 Yes Kevin Muscat Australian defender joined from Wolves in 2002 on free transfer. Played 22 games. Joined Millwall in 2003. £1m Yes

Kris Boyd Signed from Kilmarnock in 2006 for £500,000. Scored 101 goals. Joined Middlesbrough in 2010. £215,000 Yes Libor Sionko Czech midfielder signed from Austria Vienna in 2006. Played 18 matches. Joined Copenhagen in 2007. £178,000 Yes

Lorenzo Amoruso Italian defender cost £4m from Fiorentina in 1997. Moved to Blackburn Rovers for £1.4m in 2003. £639,000 Yes Martin Bain Chief executive of Rangers from 2005-2011. Resigned after David Murray sold club to Craig Whyte for £1. £249,000 No

Marvin Andrews Centre-half from Trinidad and Tobago joined from Livingston in 2004. Played 43 matches, scoring four times. £316,025 Yes Maurice Ross Played 78 games for Rangers from 2000-2005, scoring twice before moving to Sheffield Wednesday. £120,000 No

Michael Ball English left-back signed from Everton in 2001 for £6.5m. Played 55 games. Joined PSV Eindhoven in 2005. £1.4m Yes Michael Mols Dutch striker joined Rangers under Dick Advocaat. He arrived in 1999 and spent five years at Ibrox. £260,000 Yes

Mikel Arteta Spanish midfielder joined in 2002 and played 50 matches, scoring 12 goals. Moved to Everton. £674,603 Yes Nacho Novo Spanish striker joined in 2004 from Dundee for £450,000. Played 178 games in six years, scoring 47 times. £1.2m Yes

Neil McCann Winger joined from Hearts in 1998 for £2m and played over 100 games. Now a media pundit for Sky Sports. £500,000 Yes Nuno Capucho Portugal winger who arrived in 2003 for £700,000. Featured in 22 games, scoring five goals. £970,000 No

Olivier Bernard French defender arrived on a free transfer in 2005 via Lyon and Newcastle. Played nine times. £224,000 Yes Paolo Vanoli Italian left-back joined from Bologna in 2003 and played in 28 matches for Rangers, scoring once. £592,000 Yes

Paul Le Guen French manager replaced Alex McLeish in 2006. Left in January 2007 after a string of poor results. £201,250 Yes Pedro Mendes Portuguese midfielder joined in 2008 for £3m. Played 39 games and joined Vitória Guimarães in 2010. £1m Yes

Peter Lovenkrands Danish winger arrived in 2000 from Akademisk Boldklub for £1.3m. Played 129 games and scored 37 times. £902,000 Yes Robert Reilly Robert Reilly was Rangers' commercial director and helped generate income for the Ibrox club. £105,000 No

Ronald De Boer Dutch midfielder joined in 2000 under Dick Advocaat. Scored 39 goals in four years for the club. £1.2m Yes Ronald Waterreus Dutch goalkeeper joined Rangers in 2004 from Manchester City. Played 49 matches for the Ibrox club. £510,000 Yes

Sasa Papac Bosnian left-back arrived in 2006 from Austria Vienna for £450,000. Played 161 games. Left in May 2012. £319,000 Yes Sotirios Kyrgiakos Greek centre-half signed from Panathinaikos in 2005. Left in 2006. Played 54 matches and scored once. £532,200 Yes

Stefan Klos German keeper signed in 1999 for £800,000. Played over 200 times. Left in 2007. £2m Yes Stephane Wiertelak French fitness/physiotherapy coach joined Rangers in 2006 under Paul Le Guen. Now works at Rennes. £28,275 Yes

Steven Davis Northern Ireland midfielder and club captain. Played more than 140 times, scoring 17 goals for Rangers. £600,000 Yes Steven Smith Defender came through youth ranks and made debut in 2004. Moved to Norwich then on to US side Portland Timbers. £7,500 No

Steven Thompson Joined from Dundee Utd in 2003 for £200,000. Left Rangers in 2006 to join Cardiff City. £485,000 Yes Tero Penttila Finnish defender joined in 1999 for £300,000 from Haka Valkeakoski. Left Rangers in 2002 to join HJK Helsinki. £140,000 No

Thomas Buffel Belgian midfielder joined in 2005 for £2.3m from Feyenoord. Scored 11 goals and left in 2008. £1.2m Yes Tore Andre Flo Norwegian striker joined from Chelsea in 2000 for £12m. Scored 39 times for Rangers. Sold for £6.75m to Sunderland in 2002. £1.3m No