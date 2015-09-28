Former DJ James Russell guilty of abusing young girl

A former DJ has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl.

James Russell, from Govanhill, Glasgow, abused the girl when she was 10 years old between 2009 and 2010.

The 56-year-old was caught after a friend, who was suspicious about him, used an online alias to lure Russell into admitting the abuse.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, sentence on Russell, who has previously worked for Radio Clyde and Motherwell Football Club, was deferred.

A female friend of Russell's told the court she had suspicions about him and decided to probe further after finding his profile on a swingers website.

Fake profile

She created a fake profile which caught his attention and the two began to exchange messages in which Russell divulged details of what he wanted to do to a young girl he knew.

During these exchanges Russell confessed that he had sexually abused the child, unaware that the woman also knew the girl.

During one conversation Russell changed his profile picture to one of the young girl he was talking about, in her school uniform.

In evidence, the woman said: "I was very shocked, I didn't know what to do. Obviously I was upset, I knew at that point I had to take it further."

The woman later contacted the police and passed on the information from the online conversations with Russell.

Online conversations

Russell claimed in evidence that he wanted to become sexually involved with the woman he was talking to online and thought that their conversations would advance this.

He denied sexually abusing the girl but his victim, now 16, told the court how she had been indecently assaulted by him.

Russell was convicted of using lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl on a number of occasions between November 2009 and November 2010 when she was between 10 and 11 years old.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting her in December 2010, as well as taking indecent photographs of her.

Russell was also found guilty of possessing indecent images of children and sexual pictures of humans and animals.

Sheriff Sam Cathcart deferred sentence until next month and placed him on the sex offenders' register.