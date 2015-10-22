Woman awarded £725,000 over disabled son's birth

Image copyright Jim Smillie Image caption The baby was born at Law Hospital's maternity unit in 1999

A mother whose baby was left with a permanent disability due to the way he was delivered has been awarded £725,000 compensation.

The mother, who has not been named, will receive the payment from Lanarkshire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust following a Court of Session judgement.

The woman claimed the actions of Sister Rosemary Murphy caused her son to sustain a serious shoulder injury.

The incident happened at Law Hospital's maternity unit in July 1999.

Judge Lady Rae made the award after finding that staff at the hospital acted negligently.

The case was heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh earlier in the year.

'Tug of war'

In her judgement, Lady Rae wrote about the woman's recollections of the moments leading up to the baby's birth.

She wrote: "She then became aware of Sister Murphy trying to deliver the baby. She saw her stand back apparently in thought.

"Sister Murphy then took a step forward and pulled the baby out. The pull was 'pretty violent'. "Sister Murphy looked as if she was taking part in a 'tug of war.'"

The woman's lawyers claimed that the injury suffered by the baby was caused by Sister Murphy.

Initially, a student midwife at the hospital's William Smellie Maternity Unit. attempted to deliver the boy, referred to as C in the judgement.

But Sister Murphy took over when she was unable to deliver him.

After the baby was born, doctors diagnosed him with a "severe brachial plexus injury" which resulted in him being left with a permanent disability.

The woman's lawyers had claimed that Sister Murphy did not follow correct procedures when she was delivering the boy.

Lady Rae described the evidence given in court and explained how a student midwife called Lynn Kerr was involved in the birth.

She said midwife Kerr was asked to undertake the delivery of the baby. She was accompanied by Sister Murphy and there was also a student nurse in the room.

Cord around neck

Lady Rae wrote: "When the baby's head emerged, the pursuer thought that the student midwife looked 'panicked.'

"She asked what she should do as the cord was round the baby's neck. Sister Murphy moved over and instructed the student to attempt to manoeuvre the cord over the baby's head.

"There was a pause and someone said 'right push with the next contraction.'

"The student midwife appeared timid and the pursuer heard her say words like 'it's not moving' or 'it's not happening.'

"The pursuer was still being told to push. She then became aware of Sister Murphy trying to deliver the baby."

Lawyers acting for the hospital denied liability.

However, Lady Rae ruled there was enough evidence to prove that Sister Murphy acted wrongly.

She wrote: "I am satisfied that in course of his birth, C suffered a severe brachial plexus injury to his right side as a result of the negligence of the defenders' employee Sister Rosemary Murphy and for whom the defenders are responsible.

"Sister Murphy failed to recognise an obstetric emergency after the student midwife had been unable to deliver the body of C after delivery of his head; she failed to summon help in accordance with the protocol in existence as at July 1999.

"As a result of these failures C was born with a severe brachial plexus injury to his right shoulder."