Stag party caught with stun guns at Glasgow Airport

Five men have been sentenced for bringing stun guns disguised as phones and torches back from Thailand.

Mark McPhee, 31, Christopher McPhee, 26, Edward O'Brien, 59, Jordan Hoey, 23 and Jonathan Doherty, 25, were found with the items at Glasgow Airport.

Some of the returning stag party also had a flick knife and batons.

All five men admitted importing banned items and were told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, except Jonathan Doherty who must carry out 250 hours.

'Foolish men'

After the items were discovered at Glasgow Airport, the case was passed to investigators from the National Crime Agency's Border Policing Command.

All five men later admitted importation offences at Paisley Sheriff Court.

John McGowan, head of the NCA's border investigation team in Scotland, said: "These men were foolish to think they could get away with bringing items like this into the UK.

"They aren't harmless souvenirs - they are dangerous weapons capable of causing serious harm.

"Bringing back these items isn't worth the risk. You can end up with something much more serious to remember your holiday by - a criminal conviction or even a jail sentence."