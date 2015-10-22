CCTV appeal after Glasgow city centre rape
- 22 October 2015
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old woman in Glasgow city centre.
The woman was attacked at about 01:15 on Saturday 26 September as she was walking in Holm Street near Wellington Street.
The man on CCTV was described as being white, aged 25-30, of slim build with short, dark hair.
He was wearing a dark hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.