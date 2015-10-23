Tartans created for superheroes Batman and Iron Man

Image copyright Houston Kiltmakers/Reuters Image caption Batman and the tartan created in his name by a kiltmaker in Paisley

A kiltmaker has created tartans for comic book superheroes.

Marvel's Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk along with DC Comics favourites Batman and Superman now have their own plaid.

Houston Kiltmakers, a fourth generation family-run business in Paisley, Renfrewshire, has created the tartans.

The outfitters and Highland wear specialists is also considering a range for female characters including Supergirl and Catwoman.

Image copyright Houston Kiltmakers/Marvel Image caption The Hulk and his green and purple design

Image copyright Houston Kiltmakers/Marvel Image caption Iron Man is another of the comic book characters involved

Batman's sidekick Robin, also Wolverine and Spider-Man have their own tartans too.

Previously, tartan has been rarely seen in the superhero genre with the most famous wearer of it until now being Super Gran.

Stuart Davison, the kiltmakers' head of marketing, came up with the idea.

Image copyright Marvel Image caption The kiltmakers is now considering a potential range for female characters

Image copyright CBS/AP Image caption Supergirl could be among a new batch of superheroes to get their own tartan

Mr Davison said: "I thought it would be a good way to raise the profile and make a connection with perhaps a different audience.

"There have been quite a few comments that people would like to see tartans for female superheroes, so we are looking into this."

Houston Kiltmakers' boss Ken MacDonald is also vice-chairman of the Scottish Tartans Authority, an organisation with aims preserve, promote and protect tartan for future generations.

Mr MacDonald, whose grandfather started the family business more than 100 years ago, also holds the role of Deacon of the Incorporation of Weavers of Glasgow.