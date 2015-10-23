Reaction: Clutha helicopter crash report

Image copyright PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is "deeply disappointing" that after two years of investigation the report in to the helicopter that crashed in to the packed Clutha bar does not reach a clearer conclusion.

Ms Sturgeon said "in some respects, it seems to raise more questions than it answers".

She said: "I therefore share the disappointment of the families that it does not provide the closure they sought and hope that the FAI that the Crown Office has now said will happen as soon as possible, can help the families get the answers they seek."

Andrew Henderson, Thompsons Solicitors, which represents 40 victims

"After nearly two years of waiting the families of the bereaved and those who were injured have been given some answers into the cause of the accident.

"It would appear that a major factor in the aircraft crashing was fuel starvation.

"It remains unclear as to why fuel transfer switches were turned off and why low fuel warnings were not heeded.

"This of course will lead to victims and the public asking why this happened.

"I believe these questions need answered and I warmly welcome the announcement by the first minister that the Crown Office will convene a Fatal Accident Inquiry as quickly as possible."

Jim Morris, specialist aviation lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, which represents 17 people

"The lack of a flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder (black box) has had a significant impact on the AAIB's efforts to investigate the Clutha tragedy.

"This sadly leaves the victims angry and frustrated that there are still so many questions which may never be answered.

"We will now be continuing with our campaign to get black box data recorders fitted to all commercial passenger helicopters and feel that this report and its recommendations send out a clear message that now is the time for action."

AAIB chief inspector Keith Conradi

"The AAIB is independent, tasked with investigating the causes of accidents to prevent recurrence and help make aviation safer.

"We do not apportion blame in our reports. We have made a series of safety recommendations in this final report including that European and British civil aviation regulators require all police and medical helicopters to carry flight recording equipment."

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone

"The crash had a profound effect on our communities and the desire for answers to what happened and why is entirely understandable.

"Since the crash, Police Scotland has been carrying out an extensive major investigation under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"Today's publication of the report by the AAIB contains a large amount of technical detail and is a significant milestone.

"The AAIB's findings will now be considered by Police Scotland's investigation team and the Crown."

Helicopter operator Bond

"Today's AAIB report is an important step in the process of understanding the terrible events of that night, although some questions remain unanswered.

"The AAIB has made no specific recommendations for Bond, but we are studying the report and will continue to work with others, including the manufacturer and regulators, to learn from its findings."

Scottish Justice Secretary Michael Matheson

"The Scottish government once again offers its deepest condolences to those who lost family and friends in the events at the Clutha bar.

"I welcome the fact that an FAI will be held as soon as possible and I urge the UK government to ensure the Civil Aviation Authority implements the report's recommendations swiftly.

"Any steps that could help prevent another tragedy like this one must be taken."

Crown Office spokesman

"The report raises a number of questions for which the families of the victims deserve answers.

"As this tragedy involves deaths in the course of employment a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory. This will be held as soon as is possible. An FAI will allow a full public airing of all the evidence at which families and other interested parties will be represented.

"It is right that the evidence can be vigorously tested in a public setting and be the subject of judicial determination."