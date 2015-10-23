Glasgow man wanted over £60m bank fraud racket

Police are hunting a man who targeted business banking customers as part of a £60m fraud racket.

Feezan Hameed Choudhary, 24, from the Pollokshields area of Glasgow, is wanted over the alleged scam.

The scammers targeted people by using technology to make the phone number they were calling from seem like a legitimate bank.

Once customers' trust was gained they were duped into revealing account information.

Eleven arrests were made in London and Scotland earlier this week by officers from Falcon, the Met's cyber crime and fraud team.

Subtle questions

Choudhary is about 6ft 2in with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to have links to Edinburgh and London.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Andy Gould, head of Falcon's taskforce, said: "These fraudsters gain the trust of their victims by appearing to call from an official bank phone line.

"They sound professional and ask some subtle questions in order to gain the information they need to access the customer's bank account online.

"This is the largest covert proactive operation we have ever undertaken against cyber-enabled crime."