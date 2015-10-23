Former DJ James Russell jailed for abusing young girl

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Russell was unaware that he knew the woman he was communicating with online

A former Radio Clyde DJ who confessed online to sexually abusing a young girl has been jailed for three years.

James Russell, 56, was caught when a female friend lured him into admitting his crime on a swingers website.

Glasgow Sherriff Court heard that one of the online names used by Russell was "Peter.fyle".

Russell, who also previously worked for Motherwell Football Club, told the woman - who he thought was a stranger - how he abused the 10-year-old girl.

He also posted a photograph of the girl online, unaware that the woman knew the child.

The woman had become suspicious of Russell and, after carrying out an internet search, found him on a swingers website.

Fake profile

She created a fake profile which led to him starting a conversation with her online.

During the chats Russell, from Govanhill, said: "Every time I see her in her school uniform I want to molest her so sometimes I do".

He also described how he "can't resist" the child.

Excerpts of chat logs were read to the court including him saying to her that he was a "borderline paedo". He said "It's actually quite nice to admit".

Russell told the woman he was "especially turned on" by eight to 14-year-olds.

During one conversation he changed his profile picture on the Yahoo chat to one of the young girls he was talking about, in her school uniform.

In evidence the woman said: "I was very shocked, I didn't know what to do. Obviously I was upset, I knew at that point I had to take it further ."

Russell, who was not working at Radio Clyde at the time, also told the woman about his "illegal" pornography collection.

Indecent images

In court, he claimed he wanted to become sexually involved with the woman he was talking to online and thought their conversations would help with this.

He denied sexually abusing the girl.

His victim, now 16, told a jury she had been indecently assaulted by him.

Russell was convicted of using lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl on a number of occasions between November 2009 and November 2010 when she was between 10 and 11 years old.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting her in December 2010, as well as taking indecent photographs of her.

Russell was also found guilty of possessing indecent images of children and sexual pictures of humans and animals.

Sheriff Sam Cathcart ordered Russell to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from jail due to the risk he poses to the public.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register.