Fraudster Thomas McPhee admits killing Brian Cogan in Hamilton

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Brian Cogan died following the incident which happened on Friday

A man who was banned from the road has admitted killing his former driver and attempting to cover up the attack.

Thomas McPhee, 35, fatally punched 43-year-old Brian Cogan outside his home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on 19 June, following a row over a car sale.

He escaped to England after ordering a friend to claim that the victim had been hurt in a car accident.

McPhee admitted culpable homicide, fraud and attempting to defeat justice. Sentence was deferred.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Cogan had previously been a driver for McPhee while he served a driving ban.

'I've croaked him'

On 19 June the victim had been in contact with McPhee to try to sell him his Vauxhall car.

They later discussed the sale at McPhee's home in Hamilton where an argument broke out.

A neighbour saw McPhee punch Mr Cogan three times to the head before he fell to the ground.

He was then seen to run into the house and shout to others: "I've croaked him".

Image caption The disturbance took place in Margaret Gardens in Hamilton

McPhee and his friend Jacob Forrest tried to carry out CPR on the victim before bundling him into the back of the Vauxhall car and driving away.

McPhee then called his wife to demand blood be cleaned from the street and asked Mr Forrest to say that Mr Cogan had been injured as a result of a car accident.

Mr Forrest dropped McPhee off at a restaurant in East Kilbride before driving Mr Cogan to hospital, where the victim died from a haemorrhage.

McPhee later asked another friend to take him to Newcastle, where he checked in to a hotel.

When police investigated the death, McPhee's wife told an officer her husband was in Aberdeen.

Days later, he was discovered in Gateshead in north east England before being returned to Scotland.

The court also heard that in the lead up to the killing, McPhee defrauded an elderly couple at their home in Perth of more than £4,000 in a building scam where work was not carried out.