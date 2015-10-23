Fire crews called to Glasgow city centre blaze
- 23 October 2015
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property near Glasgow's Central Station.
The fire broke out in a flat above Paddy Power on Union Street at about 16.30, causing major disruption.
Five fire crews attended but it was quickly dealt with. No casualties were reported.
Union Street was closed to all traffic at its junction with Gordon Street for a period.