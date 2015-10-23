Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews called to Glasgow city centre blaze

Union Street fire Image copyright Kenny McLean

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property near Glasgow's Central Station.

The fire broke out in a flat above Paddy Power on Union Street at about 16.30, causing major disruption.

Five fire crews attended but it was quickly dealt with. No casualties were reported.

Union Street was closed to all traffic at its junction with Gordon Street for a period.

