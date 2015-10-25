Man injured in Glasgow hit-and-run

Image copyright Buchanan Photos

Police are searching for the driver of a car who injured a man in a hit-and-run in Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday.

The 28-year-old was struck by a car, possibly a dark coloured "old style" Vauxhall Corsa, while crossing Hillington Road on a night out.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a fractured leg.

Police closed off the road to examine the scene. Officers are studying CCTV footage and appealed for witnesses.

The injured man was hit on Hillington Road just after midnight, about 20m north of the junction with Birkhall Avenue.

The road was closed for more than two hours for crash scene investigations.

Sgt Joe McGuckien, from Glasgow's road policing unit, said: "We are in the process of checking CCTV images from in an around the area in an effort to identify the car and driver.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in that area around the time of the incident to contact and who may have seen this car or witnessed the incident to contact us as you may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this incident."