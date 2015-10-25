Reward to find wanted 'dangerous' man Martin Hamilton

Image copyright Police Scotland

A £2,000 reward is being offered for information on one of Scotland's most wanted men.

Martin Hamilton was released from prison last September but is now wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police described him as "dangerous" and officers have urged members of the public not to approach him but to contact officers if he is seen.

Detectives have been hunting Hamilton for six months and believe he is being helped by others.

The 53-year-old, from Glasgow, is described as white with short, cropped, fair hair.

'Evading capture'

Crimestoppers have now offered a reward of £2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hamilton, while an appeal has featured on the BBC's Crimewatch programme.

He is thought to regularly visit bookmakers and shop workers and customers are being asked to look out for him.

Det Insp Brian Gallagher said: "A significant amount of inquiries have been undertaken by officers working on the inquiry, however despite efforts, these have so far drawn a blank.

"It is clear that Hamilton is receiving assistance from associates in order to evade capture by police. This includes financial assistance - as there has been no trace of him withdrawing money from his bank account."