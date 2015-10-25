Woman arrested over attempted murder in Glasgow
- 25 October 2015
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 50-year-old woman has been arrested over an attempted murder of a man in Glasgow.
A 43-year-old man was allegedly attacked at about 22:20 on Friday.
The incident happened in Kirkton Avenue, in the Knightswood area of the city.
The woman is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.