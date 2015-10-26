Missing Kirkintilloch woman found safe and well
A Kirkintilloch woman reported missing, after last being seen on Saturday night, has been found safe and well.
Lorraine Kirkwood, 37, was last seen with a man as they got on to a bus in the East Dunbartonshire town.
Police had appealed for other passengers to contact them.