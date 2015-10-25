Arrest over attempted murder of man in Galston
25 October 2015
A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in court following an attempted murder in Galston, East Ayrshire.
A 28-year-old man was allegedly attacked at about 23:20 on Friday in the Ayrshire town's Wallace Street.
As part of their investigations, police officers searched an area of Darley Golf Course in Troon on Sunday morning.
It is thought the 24-year-old man will appear in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.