David Johnston admits child abduction and rape bid

Image copyright Google Image caption Johnston was caught with the child behind a billboard on Fielden Street in Glasgow

A man has admitted abducting a six-year-old girl in Glasgow and sexually assaulting her with intent to rape.

David Johnston, 33, took the girl from a street in the Barrowfield area, in the the city's east end, on 7 August.

The girl's mother called the police and enlisted the help of local people, one of whom found a partially-dressed Johnston with the girl.

At the High Court in Glasgow, sentence on Johnston was deferred and he was placed on the sex offenders' register.

'Extremely serious'

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of the peace.

Judge Lady Wise told Johnston: "You have pleaded guilty to two offences, one of which is an extremely serious offence involving a young girl."

The court heard how the girl, who was wearing a Disney Princess Frozen dress, had been out playing in the street when Johnston led her away.

After hearing that her daughter had been taken by a stranger, the girl's mother used her mobile phone to show recent pictures of the child to passers-by.

Police and local people took part in a search for the girl, who was later found by 50-year-old John Farrell.

Mr Farrell had earlier seen Johnston talking to the girl and beckoning her to follow him before leading her away.

During the search, Mr Farrell walked past a large billboard in an area in Fielden Street, near to a Kwik Fit garage.

Loud scream

When he heard a noise, he stepped behind the billboard and saw Johnston standing with his trousers at his ankles.

The little girl was standing only inches in front of him and it appeared to Mr Farrell that Johnston was trying to force her down.

After Mr Farrell shouted at him, a startled Johnston pushed the girl back, causing her to stumble and scream loudly.

Johnston, who was drunk, then reached down and pulled up his trousers and ran off.

He was caught a short distance away by police and said: "You better chop me up. There is something wrong with me. I'm the worst...the most horriblest."

The court heard that following her ordeal, the girl later felt guilt for having gone with a stranger but had since "returned to her happy self".

It emerged after his guilty pleas that Johnston had 19 previous convictions, including crimes of disorder, serious assaults and racially-aggravated offences.