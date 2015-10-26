Drug mule Stephen Cummings caught when van's fuel ran out

A Paisley man who was caught transporting £50,000 of cannabis after the van he was using ran out of fuel has been jailed for 30 months.

Stephen Cummings, 32, was caught with almost eight kilos of the drug, on the A737 Johnstone bypass, on 7 July.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard how passing police offered to help after seeing the van's hazard warning lights on.

When Cummings wound down the window, officers could smell cannabis inside and carried out a search of the van.

They found eight taped blocks of the drug, each weighing close to a kilo, sealed inside a carrier bag.

Cummings admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug.

He will begin his 30-month sentence at the end of an 18-month jail term his is currently serving for another offence.