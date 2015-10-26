DNA snared James Ferran over baseball bat cash robbery

A man who hit a female petrol station employee with a baseball bat while helping to steal £20,000 in takings has been jailed for seven years.

James Ferran, 50, assaulted 51-year-old Lyn McRavey outside a post office in Millerston, Glasgow, in March.

He hit Ms McRavey after an accomplice, who was wearing a Royal Mail outfit, tried to wrestle the cash from her.

Ferran was caught after his DNA was found in a getaway car. He admitted a charge of assault and robbery.

Jailing him at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Bannatyne told Ferran: "This was a well-planned robbery involving a very nasty assault.

"You were the person who used a baseball bat to assault this woman.

"This assault and robbery continues to have a significant effect on her."

Following his conviction, it emerged that Ferran had other convictions for similar crimes.