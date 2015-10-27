1977 Anna Kenny murder: DNA tests over Angus Sinclair link

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The unsolved murder is to be re-investigated by detectives - almost 40 years after the crime

"Cutting-edge" DNA tests are being carried out in a bid to solve a 38-year-old murder which has been linked to a notorious Scottish serial killer.

Anna Kenny, 20, was last seen alive in Glasgow on 5 August 1977. Her body was found in Argyll on 23 April 1979.

World's End killer Angus Sinclair remains a suspect over her death.

The Crown Office's cold case unit is to re-examine Ms Kenny's clothing in the hope that advances in DNA analysis might help catch her killer.

In a statement, the Crown Office said: "Our cold case unit regularly reviews cases to ascertain if there are any new evidential developments, including advances in forensic techniques, which would assist in providing a basis for criminal proceedings.

"The murder of Anna Kenny is under reinvestigation.

"This work includes a re-examination of the physical evidence, including garments recovered with the body, to establish whether advances in DNA analysis might produce new lines of inquiry."

'Cutting-edge technology'

The statement said the investigation would use "new cutting-edge DNA 24 technology".

Ms Kenny disappeared after a night out with a friend at the Hurdy Gurdy pub in Glasgow's Townhead area.

She left with a man who later told police she had left him to get a taxi home.

Image caption Angus Sinclair was jailed last year for the World's End murders in 1997

Ms Kenny is believed to have been abducted and killed some time later and her remains concealed in a shallow grave near Skipness, in Kintyre.

Her aunt and only surviving relative, Agnes Byrne, 77, told BBC Scotland her whole family had died when Anna was killed.

Anna's parents and her brother all passed away following the murder.

'Heartbreaking death'

She said: "Her death was heartbreaking. Although she has been dead for such a long time, she is still in my thoughts.

"I hope to God they get whoever did it."

In 2004, Ms Kenny's case was highlighted again when three Scottish police forces launched a new investigation into the unsolved murders of seven young women.

Police had previously linked Ms Kenny's murder to two other Glasgow murder cases - that of Hilda Miller on 1 October 1977 and the murder of Agnes Cooney on 2 December the same year.

Her murder was also linked to those of 17-year-olds Helen Scott and Christine Eadie, who were strangled and raped after a night out at the World's End pub on Edinburgh's Royal Mile in 1977.

Last year, serial killer and rapist Angus Sinclair was jailed for a minimum of 37 years after finally being convicted of the murders.

In 2001, he was jailed for murdering 17-year-old Mary Gallacher on waste ground in the Barnhill area of Glasgow in November 1978.

In 1961, Sinclair also convicted of killing seven-year-old Catherine Reehill. He served six years of a 10-year sentence.