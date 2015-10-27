Hairmyres Hospital told to improve care of elderly

Image copyright NHS Lanarkshire Image caption NHS Lanarkshire said it was tackling areas of concern at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride

A Lanarkshire hospital that was reported to ministers last year over hygiene failures has now been told to improve its care of older people.

Health inspectors identified 21 areas for improvement during a recent visit to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.

They cover record-keeping, care plans and more nursing staff at mealtimes.

Inspectors said there had been improvement at Hairmyres since previous visits. NHS Lanarkshire said it was addressing the concerns raised.

An inspection team from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) carried out an unannounced visit to Hairmyres from 28 to 30 July to examine the care of older people.

Hospital improvements

Last year, an unannounced visit relating to safety and cleanliness issues, resulted in the hospital being reported to Scottish ministers over the scale of the problems identified.

Following the most recent visit, HIS head of quality care Jacqui Macrae, acknowledged that there had been improvements at the hospital but said more work needed to be done.

"From the inspection, we could see improvement, including the Hospital at Home scheme which was working well, and improved patient flow and capacity in the hospital," she said.

"However, this inspection resulted in 21 areas for improvement that require to be addressed as a matter of priority.

"We found that further improvement is required to improve the completion of documentation and record keeping, and ensure care plans are personalised and sufficiently detailed to inform individual care."

NHS Lanarkshire's director of nursing and midwifery, Irene Barkby welcomed the "recognition given to areas of strength" at Hairmyres but stressed the concerns raised would be tackled.

"It is important to continually improve the level of care we provide to older people and the report includes valuable feedback to help us achieve this," she said.

"We know that we must continue to work hard to ensure all older people receive the best care in hospital.

"The inspectors highlighted areas for improvement, which we were already in the process of addressing, particularly in terms of improving completion of documentation and record-keeping to reconcile this with the high standard and care and treatment that is being provided."