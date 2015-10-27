George Smith convicted of murdering Steven Larkin in Castlemilk

Image copyright Google and BBC Image caption Steven Larkin was found dead in the close of flats at Stravanan Road in Castlemilk

A man has been convicted of murdering a father-of-one who was beaten and strangled with a scarf in Glasgow.

George Smith, 55, punched, kicked and stamped on 45-year-old Steven Larkin before throttling him at Stravanan Road, Castlemilk, on 7 December 2014.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Larkin was attacked inside Smith's home then dragged from the flat and killed.

Smith denied murder but was found guilty by a majority verdict. Sentence was deferred until next month.

The court was told that the brutal beating Mr Larkin suffered was not life-threatening.

It heard his death came from being strangled with his scarf.

It emerged after the guilty verdict that Smith has a number of previous convictions, including one for violence.