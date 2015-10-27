Two detained over gang attack murder bid on Glasgow driver

Two people who attacked and stabbed a man after dragging him from his car have been jailed for attempted murder.

Alan Clark, 20, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted of attacking Robert Campbell in Glasgow on 1 June last year.

The 32-year-old was stabbed seven times and may have died without medical help.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Clark was ordered to be detained for eight years. The 17-year-old was ordered to serve nine years in custody.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Armstrong told the pair: "This was a brutal and excessively violent, sustained attack perpetrated with weapons on an unarmed man.

'Ferocious attack'

"You inflicted seven stab wounds to Robert Campbell's chest and upper body. One deep wound severed a major artery.

"This was a cowardly and senseless but ferocious and murderous attack. The clear evidence was that, without medical intervention, your victim would have died."

Clark and the teenager were convicted following an earlier trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The trial heard how Mr Campbell was returning home at 01:30 from a friend's home in Glasgow when he took a wrong turn and ended up in Spiershall Terrace, Yoker.

As he turned his car, it was hit with something and he got out and walked round it to see if there was any damage.

When Mr Campbell got back inside, he realised the keys had been taken out of the ignition.

In evidence he said: "They just attacked me. I was in the driver's seat and they pulled me out.

'Bleeding all over'

"I was punched and kicked. There were about three of them at my driver's door. I was getting struck all over my face and body."

He added: "They dragged me out. My face was burst open, my teeth were broken and I was bleeding all over.

"There were three people around the driver's door and there were other people in the street.

"I managed to get to my feet and tried to run away towards Kelso Street. I didn't realise I have been stabbed and I fell because my lung had collapsed."

The court heard that Mr Campbell may have died if police had not decided to take him to hospital.

Both accused were traced after the 17-year-old's fingerprint were found on a bottle of beer found beside the car.

Clarke's palm print was found on Mr Campbell's car.