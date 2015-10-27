Man dies after being hit by motorbike in Coatbridge

A man has died after being struck by a motorbike in North Lanarkshire.

The 45-year-old was hit by a Triumph bike while crossing Calder Street, close to School Street, in Coatbridge, about 20:45 on Monday.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital, where he died on Tuesday. The 25-year-old male motorcyclist was released after treatment for minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses and are studying CCTV images to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Sgt Alison McAuley, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a serious incident which has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

"Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash. We have conducted door-to-door inquiries and continue to analyse available CCTV.

"We thank those who have already made contact with police and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and is yet to come forward, to contact officers."