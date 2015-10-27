Moira Anderson murder: Search sites identified

Image caption Moira Anderson was last seen by her family on 23 February 1957

Forensic specialists have narrowed down the locations where the remains of murdered schoolgirl Moira Anderson may be buried, the Crown Office has said.

The 11-year-old from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire was last seen on a bus in 1957.

The Crown said earlier this year the bus driver, Alexander Gartshore, would have been tried for her murder if he was still alive.

Its now considering the next steps in the investigation.

Moira's body has never been found. Specialists in soil science have now identified a number of sites where her remains might be buried.

Prof Lorna Dawson, geoforensics expert from the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, was enlisted earlier this year to help in the search for the schoolgirl's remains.

BBC Scotland reported last month that she was understood to have prepared a forensic report based on her initial investigations.

The Crown Office has now met her and said it would decide in due course which areas would be searched.

Image copyright BBC and SWNS Image caption Police believe child abuser Alexander Gartshore murdered Moira and disposed of her body

A spokesman said: "The Lord Advocate held a positive meeting with forensic expert Prof Lorna Dawson of the James Hutton Institute and DS Pat Campbell of Police Scotland and the Crown will now consider the next steps in the investigation into the murder of Moira Anderson.

"Specialist work in the field of soil science and geographical information has allowed investigators to narrow down the number of possible locations for the whereabouts of Moira's remains and a decision on the search areas will be made in due course."

Moira Anderson was last seen on 23 February 1957.

After leaving her grandmother's house, she boarded a Baxter's bus that was driven by Gartshore.

Later that year, he was jailed for raping a 17-year-old babysitter.

In 1999, convicted child abuser James Gallogley named his former friend Gartshore as Moira's murderer.