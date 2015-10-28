Suffragette Oak in Glasgow is named Scotland's Tree of the Year

Image copyright WTML

An oak tree planted in Glasgow nearly 100 years ago as a tribute to the city's suffragettes has been named Scotland's Tree of the Year.

The Suffragette Oak in Kelvingrove Park won a public vote from six trees shortlisted in the Woodland Trust Scotland competition.

It was nominated and championed by Glasgow Women's Library.

The oak will now compete with entries from 15 other countries to decide the 2016 European Tree of the Year.

Wendy Kirk, from Glasgow Women's Library, said she was "thrilled" the Suffragette Oak was chosen as the winner.

She said: "I'm sure that the suffragettes would have been delighted to know that nearly 100 years on the tiny sapling they planted has become the Scottish tree of the year."

Carol Evans, director of the Woodland Trust Scotland, said: "One of the reasons for holding the competition is to uncover the hidden history that many trees represent and to encourage people to value and care for them."