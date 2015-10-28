North Lanarkshire Council backs £45m cuts consultation

Image caption North Lanarkshire Council is to consult with the public, staff and unions on its savings proposals

North Lanarkshire Council is to carry out a public consultation on proposals to make £45m in savings that could see more than 1,000 posts closed.

Councillors on the policy and resources committee approved a month-long consultation to begin in November.

The savings plans could see up to 1,095 full-time posts cut from a 12,043-strong full-time workforce.

The committee also accepted proposals for more than £22m of savings that had already been identified.